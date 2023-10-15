Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,270 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $335,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 3.2 %

BKNG stock traded down $98.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,950.08. 273,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,841.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,667.25 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

