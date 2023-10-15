Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 267,579 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 267,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of McDonald’s worth $654,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCD traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.31. 2,647,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,168. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

