Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 308,865 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of United Parcel Service worth $348,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.08. 2,759,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

