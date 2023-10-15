Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,559,763 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,559,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of Shopify worth $611,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,377,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

