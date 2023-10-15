Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 415,868 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 415,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

