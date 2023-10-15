Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 523,975 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,382,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 523,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $373,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 8,784,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

