Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,192,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 957,543 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Tesla worth $2,406,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.75 on Friday, reaching $251.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

