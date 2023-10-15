Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,988 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $514,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.15. 2,938,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.92. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.