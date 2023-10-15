Susquehanna Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $80.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,651,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

