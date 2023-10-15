Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
