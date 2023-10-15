Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail.

