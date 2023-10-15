SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits Market Cap of $178.73 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $178.73 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

