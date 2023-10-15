Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.39. Approximately 11,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Sylogist alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYZ

Sylogist Trading Down 0.3 %

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.