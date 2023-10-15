Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.39. Approximately 11,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
