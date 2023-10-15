Symbol Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $112.51 million and approximately $294,555.90 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,263,559,035 coins and its circulating supply is 5,825,555,085 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

According to CryptoCompare, "XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++."

