Talbot Financial LLC Sells 409 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Talbot Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.