Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Down 25.8% in September

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Talis Biomedical Stock Down 2.0 %

TLIS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 3,008.94%.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the period.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.