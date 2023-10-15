Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Down 25.8% in September

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Talis Biomedical Stock Down 2.0 %
TLIS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 3,008.94%.
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
