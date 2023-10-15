Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 12,327 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,600. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

