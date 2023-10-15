Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 28,582 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,283. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

