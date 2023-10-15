Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. 1,650,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

