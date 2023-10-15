Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 126,059 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $297,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 192,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,556. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

