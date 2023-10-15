Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.