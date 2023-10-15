Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Zuora worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 2,389,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,808. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.