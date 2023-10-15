Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

