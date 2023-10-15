Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,729,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 789,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

