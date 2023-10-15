Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.05. 567,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

