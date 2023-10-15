Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,240 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 855,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,571,901.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,571,901.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock valued at $514,038,308. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

