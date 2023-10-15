Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

LLY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $609.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $578.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.31 and a 200 day moving average of $471.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

