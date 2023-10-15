Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 11,268 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Glaukos worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 388,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,702. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

