Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. 4,171,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

