Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 859 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fiverr International worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

FVRR traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 578,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,363. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

