TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

