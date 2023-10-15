Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.63

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.63 and traded as low as C$54.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$54.00, with a volume of 1,467 shares.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$421.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.75.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

