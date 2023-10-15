Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

