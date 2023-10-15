TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Hits $111.83 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $111.83 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,824,571 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,747,047 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

