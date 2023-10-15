TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.82

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.82 and traded as low as C$36.35. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 971 shares traded.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.36 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

