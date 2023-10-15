Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $263.18

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.18 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 280.98 ($3.44). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 275.60 ($3.37), with a volume of 12,964,816 shares trading hands.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 335 ($4.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,505.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

