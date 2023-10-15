Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $192.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

