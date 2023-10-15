Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

