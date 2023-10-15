Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

