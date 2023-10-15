The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.45. 1,237,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

