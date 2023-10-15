The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC lowered United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised United Internet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Internet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

