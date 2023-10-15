The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $68,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 247.2% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $309.30. 1,785,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,535. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.07 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

