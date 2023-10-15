The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

