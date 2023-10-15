The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $66.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

