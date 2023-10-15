The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $84.35 on Friday. 10,813,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

