Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $482.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.61 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.