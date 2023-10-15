Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.62.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

