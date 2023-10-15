Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237.21 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Threshold has a total market cap of $237.21 million and approximately $90.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.29 or 1.00041408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,273,722,643.223995 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02347449 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $97,870,874.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

