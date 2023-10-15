Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 287 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.69, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.