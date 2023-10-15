Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

