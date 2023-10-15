Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Shares of AJG opened at $233.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $216.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

